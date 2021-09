The Spanish Canary island of La Palma is on alert for a possible volcanic eruption after several earthquakes were felt over the weekend, with officials warning that tremors could cause damage to buildings.A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded just 100 meters below the surface on Saturday, while several more tremors were detected on Sunday morning, the largest at a magnitude of 3.8.Experts have said an eruption on the island, on the far west of the Atlantic archipelago, is not yet imminent, but there has been an intensification of earthquakes near the surface.The Scientific Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO