Music

The Kid LAROI Announces The "End Of The World" Tour

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most artists announce world tours, they often only mean that they're performing the majority of their shows in the United States before visiting a couple of Canadian cities, and maybe stopping once or twice in Europe. Music fans have complained that artists generally skip out on South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia on their world tours. The Kid LAROI made sure to bless many of his fans across the globe with the official announcement of his End Of The World Tour, which will run for the first half of 2022.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

