CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

How 9/11 has changed the government’s response to terrorism

By Chris Six
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As we just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the government’s focus is on terrorism response and where new threats might be. Twenty years ago this month, our federal government changed forever in the way that it protects us from terror attacks. So what do experts say have been the biggest changes to our government since 9/11, and what do they say remains the most pressing concern about securing the homeland?

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

2 financial fiascos loom over federal government

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The federal government is facing 2 possible financial fiascos — a possible government shutdown and the possibility the US could default on its loans. Although Congressional Republicans say they agree that not raising the debt limit and defaulting on US loans, they say Democratic spending is out...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX2Now

Parliamentarian dashes Senate Dems immigration hopes

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Late Sunday evening, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats cannot include sweeping immigration reform measures in their budget proposal using reconciliation because the measure isn’t really about the budget. It’s a huge blow to Senate Democrats. On Twitter, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said, “I am deeply disappointed in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy