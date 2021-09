I recently took a ride on East Main Street in downtown Waterbury. My God. The trip from the Waterbury Police Station to the Waterbury Green, 3 blocks? Took me about 5 minutes. Granted, it was a busy Saturday morning and there were the usual pedestrians weaving through the slow crawling cars, but the road itself was in such bad shape going Westbound from the Police Station, past the Palace Theater and Waterbury UConn, that you had to bounce across the brick/gravel/temp patch/concrete patch slowly, or risk blowing your strut or shock out on one of the divots.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO