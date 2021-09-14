CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

School Board, City permits push total over $2 million

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School Board and City obtained the major building permits issued during August according to the report issued by Planning and Zoning Director Shontrell Roque. The department issued 34 permits with a valuation of $2,062,205. The City’s permit was for $557,775 for a pavilion at Parc Natchitoches that will include restrooms and playground equipment. The money comes from a Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant program that promotes broad-scope outdoor recreation ranging from land acquisition to development of park facilities such as spray parks, ball fields, picnic pavilions and restrooms.

