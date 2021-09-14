Empire State Development Announces Application Period is Now Open for Round Five of Luminate NY Competition
Innovative Startups with Optics-, Photonics-, or Imaging-Enabled Applications Encouraged to Apply for Comprehensive Support and Funding. OPI Accelerator Competition is Supported Through “Finger Lakes Forward”–The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. ROCHESTER, NY—Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that Luminate NY—the world’s largest business accelerator for...esd.ny.gov
Comments / 0