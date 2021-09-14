CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD, FBI arrest infamous Colombo crime family bosses and associates: sources

By Marta Dhanis, Stephanie Pagones
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss and underboss of New York City’s infamous Colombo crime family were among more than a dozen people arrested Tuesday morning in connection with allegations of corruption and healthcare fraud, Fox News has learned. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday the indictment of 14 people – including "the entire...

Comments / 17

unresolved
7d ago

they should start arresting some of these Democrats they are way worse than the mob 🙈

Reply(2)
9
Don128
6d ago

Good Lord. Almost the same as the Biden Crime Family and the "Big Guy". Lots of similarities.

Reply
6
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Barricaded Herself in Prison Conference Room: Prosecutors

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to barricade herself in a conference room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, posing a security threat. The socialite and former madam for Jeffrey Epstein used a cart of legal documents to stop guards from entering the room, according to prosecutors. Maxwell has been allowed to use the cart in the past but has no been banned from using it and ordered to instead carry her legal materials by hand. “If she needs other materials during a particular meeting with counsel, she may leave the VTC room, retrieve those materials by hand, and then return to her meeting with counsel,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to New York federal court. Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, claims that she never barricaded herself, writing that prosecutors “cannot resist the opportunity to gratuitously cast Ghislaine Maxwell in a negative light.” Maxwell has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein and his elite pals to sexually assault.
BROOKLYN, NY
IBTimes

Mexican Ex-cartel Boss Jailed For 28 Years

A Mexican court has sentenced former drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, who headed one of the country's leading cartels, to 28 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday. The 58-year-old, known as "El Viceroy," is the brother of the founder of the Juarez cartel, whose turf wars with enemies were blamed for thousands of deaths.
WORLD
WBTV

‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 75-year-old mafia boss was arrested in Charlotte and charged with multiple crimes including racketeering as several other members of the Colombo crime family were arrested in New York and New Jersey Tuesday, authorities said. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Free Press - TFP

“I Would F—–g Shoot Him” 14 Defendants Indicted, The Entire Admin Of The Colombo Crime Family

On Tuesday, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Telegraph

Ten members of NYC crime family arrested including 87-year-old boss

Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony "pension" payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Feds bust Colombo boss Andrew ‘Mush’ Russo in major racketeering case

The Colombos just took a hit. The entire administrative structure of the famed but faded mafia syndicate — including boss Andrew “Mush” Russo — was slapped with a federal indictment Tuesday related to the infiltration of a Queens labor union. A total of 14 defendants — including nine members of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bakersfield Channel

Feds charge 55 in 'takedown' of California prison-based gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people have been charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang called La Nuestra Familia. Federal authorities unsealed 17 charging documents Thursday. One indictment focuses on seven people accused of leading the “violent and lucrative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shore News Network

14 Defendants Indicted, Including the Entire Administration of the Colombo Organized Crime Family

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy. The charges in the indictment against the Colombo crime family members relate to multiple charged schemes in a long-running effort by the crime family to infiltrate and take control of a Queens-based labor union (the “Labor Union”) and its affiliated health care benefit program (the “Health Fund”) that provides medical benefits, including dental, optical and pharmacy benefits, to the members of the Labor Union, and to a conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with workplace safety certifications.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Mob bust targets N.J. man charged as underboss of crime family

An 83-year-old New Jersey man, who federal authorities described as the underboss of the Colombo crime family, was among a group of mobsters who were indicted Tuesday for a number of crimes related to its long-running scheme to take control of a New York City-based labor union. Benjamin Castellazzo, of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Colombo family boss, 13 others accused of move to take over labor union in federal racketeering indictment

The reputed octogenarian boss of the Colombo crime family and his top two aides were busted Tuesday morning on racketeering and extortion charges over their menacing move to seize control of a local labor union, court documents charge. Family head Andrew “Mush” Russo, 87, underboss Benjamin Castellazzo and consigliere Ralph DiMatteo were among those arrested as the Colombo hierarchy took a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC mob takedown nets entire Colombo crime family administration, including boss ‘Mush’ Russo, feds say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fourteen people, including the entire Colombo crime family administration, were charged in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday afternoon on an indictment that included counts of labor racketeering, extortion and money laundering, authorities said. Federal authorities said the series of arrests, which involve defendants from Long Island, Queens,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Fox News

