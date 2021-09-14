Are Conversational AI Companions the Next Big Thing?

With funding from the National Science Foundation, Columbia is set to launch a new research center aimed at building the next generation of data-driven physics-based climate models. Current models agree that Earth will get warmer in the next few decades, but they disagree on how severe the effects will be, and what parts of the world will be hardest hit. With collaborators at other universities and national labs, Columbia researchers will update the models with new information gleaned from massive datasets and new machine-learning methods. The broader goal of the center, called Learning the Earth with AI and Physics, is to provide actionable information for societies to adapt to climate change and protect the most vulnerable. Columbia News caught up with the center’s deputy director, Galen McKinley, and its data science director, Carl Vondrick, to dig into the details.

