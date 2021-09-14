CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Are Conversational AI Companions the Next Big Thing?

By Scott Clark
CMSWire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile social or companion robots may sound like something one would only see in a science-fiction movie, conversational AI bots are becoming the norm in Asia, and are beginning to be commonplace even in the United States. Microsoft’s Xiaoice, for instance, has 660 million users in China, and recently had a valuation of $1 billion dollars. The Xiaoice chatbot is included in 450 million smart devices, and according to the Xiaoice company, which split off from Microsoft in 2020, 60% of all worldwide AI-human interactions are conducted via Xiaoice technology.

www.cmswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Embedded Business Intelligence Market Next Big Thing Major Giants Pentaho, Mode Analytics, Looker

2021-2030 Report on Global Embedded Business Intelligence Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Embedded Business Intelligence Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microstrategy, Jaspersoft, Pentaho, Mode Analytics, Looker, Sisense, Logi Info, Domo, Tableau Server, Power BI, SAP, Oracle, QlikView, WebFOCUS, BOARD, InsightSquared, Dundas BI, IBM, ClicData & Halo.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Commerce Cloud Solution Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, SAP, Salesforce

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Commerce Cloud Solution Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Commerce Cloud Solution market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Columbia University

How Next-Generation Models Will Leverage Big Data and AI for More Accurate Estimates of Future Climate

With funding from the National Science Foundation, Columbia is set to launch a new research center aimed at building the next generation of data-driven physics-based climate models. Current models agree that Earth will get warmer in the next few decades, but they disagree on how severe the effects will be, and what parts of the world will be hardest hit. With collaborators at other universities and national labs, Columbia researchers will update the models with new information gleaned from massive datasets and new machine-learning methods. The broader goal of the center, called Learning the Earth with AI and Physics, is to provide actionable information for societies to adapt to climate change and protect the most vulnerable. Columbia News caught up with the center’s deputy director, Galen McKinley, and its data science director, Carl Vondrick, to dig into the details.
SCIENCE
martechseries.com

TalentReef Introduces Integrated Conversational AI Chatbot

Leading talent management platform delivers innovation to help solve today’s hourly workforce hiring crisis. TalentReef, a leading provider of talent management solutions purpose-built to support high volume, location-based hourly hiring, announced the release of its new conversational AI chatbot, Chat Apply. Marketing Technology News: FilmFreeway Acquired by Backstage. Built on...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Big Thing#Human Emotions#Ai#Morality#Xiaoice#The Xiaoice Company#Japanese#Gatebox#Luka Company#Making Caring Common#Harvard University#Covid#Sas Ai
aitrends.com

Conversational AI Making Headway in Powerful Healthcare Chatbots

Conversational AI has come a long way since ELIZA, which was intended by its creator in 1964 to be a parody of the responses of a psychotherapist to his patient, as a demonstration that communication between a human and a machine could only be superficial. What surprised Joseph Weizenbaum of...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Why Shadow IT Is Your Best Friend in the Digital Workplace

When the pandemic struck, many in business had to quickly find new ways to collaborate. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp became the tool of choice, from the sales teams coordinating activities to senior leaders brokering deals. But the use of unapproved consumer-grade tools for business purposes (aka shadow IT) comes with risks. Even the UK government is being investigated for its use of private messaging apps to conduct government business, outside of controls for transparency and retention policies.
EDUCATION
CMSWire

Is Remote Working Really Impeding Collaboration and Communication?

There is only one undisputed fact that that can be said about the current debate around the state of remote work. That is that we have arrived at a seminal point in the evolution of the workplace. It is still not clear when many enterprises will return to the physical workplace or if they will at all, but what is clear is that we will not be returning to the situation we were in before COVID.
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

Conversational AI: Creating a Framework of Ethics and Trust

When it is ethically used, conversational AI can help to improve customer trust and increase a brand’s ROI. When it is used unethically, brands tend to lose revenue due to faulty decision-making, unconsciously biased algorithms, non-compliant behavior, and more frequently, bad data. Additionally, a brand's reputation can suffer serious damage that can be very difficult to repair.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
CMSWire

Glean's New Work Assistant Aims to Solve Enterprise Search

What could you get done at work with an extra 2.5 weeks a year? Tech startup Glean hopes to answer that question. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company emerged from stealth on Sept. 15, debuting the company's new work assistant that they say will address a pressing issue for workers: unifying their search experience.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Internet Of Things In Energy Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Cisco Systems, Davra Networks, IBM, Intel

The latest research on "Worldwide Internet Of Things In Energy Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Authentication Service Market Next Big Thing | Verizon, Tata Communications, Wipro

The Latest Released Authentication Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Authentication Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Authentication Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bell Canada (Canada), Gemalto (the Netherlands), Tata Communications (India), GCI Channel Solutions (UK), GCX (India), Entrust Datacard (US), Verizon (US), Wipro (India), Interoute (UK) & Trustwave (US).
MARKETS
CMSWire

6 HR Skills & Traits to Successfully Manage Digital Transformation and Disruption

U.S. human resources leaders’ responsibilities and roles have seen a whirlwind of changes for the past 20 or so months due to COVID-19. HR leaders have had to grapple with the move to remote work, the transition to hybrid work and now a pending federal government COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, affecting about 80 million U.S. workers. Not to mention — the so-called Great Resignation, where employees are quitting at the highest rate in decades.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CMSWire

What Is Email Automation And How Does It Fuel Marketing Strategy?

Email automation is a strategy supported by marketing technology software. It enables marketers and brands to send automated emails based on triggers, audience segmentation, pre-configured roles and prospect attributes. The global email marketing industry is estimated to be worth $7.5 billion and is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2027....
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

Salesforce Integrates AI Into Its Marketing Cloud Software

Salesforces' new AI-powered integration is now available for use in the company's "Marketing Cloud" software. The additions announced today include Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP, Interaction Studio Templates, and Datorama Connectors. The move is set to make third-party data the trusted foundation of Salesforces' digital strategy - aimed to...
SOFTWARE
Macworld

Apple’s next big thing feels further away than ever

Apple’s “California Streaming” event was supposed to be the premier event of the fall. Sandwiched between Samsung’s foldable-heavy unpacked and Google’s Pixel 6 unveiling, Apple’s first event of the fall came with a ton of anticipation, heaps of hype, and oodles of exciting rumors. But when Tim Cook delivered his...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

Is Your Digital Employee Experience Focused on the Wrong Thing?

Digital employee experience (DEX) has typically been linked to the employee lifecycle. With this approach, companies invest in improving the experience of performing processes such as training requests, timesheets, time-off or IT service requests. This is often accomplished by integrating some of these functionalities into the intranet user interface (UI).
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Progress Announces Availability of Sitefinity DX 14.0

Progress announced today the availability of the latest version of its digital experience platform (DXP), Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0. The update allows organizations to create an "ideal digital experience platform tailored to their unique needs and objectives," according to Progress officials. Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0 enables organizations to create their...
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

Personalize at Scale With Modular Content

We all have heard the phrase, "personalization at scale." What it means is the ability to programmatically show relevant experiences to each user on each channel without your marketing team having to manually craft specific messages for each individual. When most people talk about personalization, the focus is almost always on understanding the customer and segmenting audiences so marketers can target them with the appropriate messaging. This rightful preoccupation with having a 360 view of the customer gave rise to the customer data platform.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Why Is the C-Suite Overlooking Digital Employee Experience as a Strategic Priority?

We often hear that "employees don’t leave companies, they leave managers." As it turns out, they also leave technology. Especially when that technology causes frustration and gets in the way of accomplishing goals. Digital employee experience (DEX) is the combined experience employees have when they interact with a workplace technology....
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy