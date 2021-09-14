Claudia Schiffer on Curating a Show of 1990s Photos—And What the Supermodel Life Was Really Like

Back in the '60s and '70s, we made suits for women at Nutters of Savile Row [which Sexton founded alongside Tommy Nutter], in small quantities. Mick Jagger was fitted for a suit, and his then wife Bianca decided she liked the look of the tailoring and ordered one herself. We made women's suits for Cilla Black and Linda McCartney, too, and Joan Collins. Joan liked them to look powerful, as you'd imagine. Nipped-in waist, big shoulders, tight on the torso, quite a sexy silhouette. So women's suits have always been something I've done, but this shoot was the first time Naomi Campbell had been introduced to my tailoring [Sexton set up his own brand in 1990].

