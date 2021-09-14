CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claudia Schiffer on Curating a Show of 1990s Photos—And What the Supermodel Life Was Really Like

Having earned a certain place in history, Claudia Schiffer could rest on her laurels, but that’s just not her style. She’s been busy developing glassware and ceramics, and via her daughter Clementine, Schiffer is also collaborating with Réalisation Par, designing the kind of clothes she kicked around in when jet-setting between shoots and catwalks in the 1990s, the decade that keeps on serving up inspiration.

