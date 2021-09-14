Spirit Airlines ‘Karen’ Arrested, Assaulted Muslim Woman

A white woman was arrested for allegedly attacking and verbally harassing an African-American Muslim woman during a flight on Saturday, the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. The alleged victim, Aicha Toure, was traveling on Spirit Airlines Flight 3807, from Detroit to Atlanta, when the woman reportedly grew violent and began calling her a “Muslim terrorist.” When the white woman noticed that Toure and other passengers were recording her, she allegedly threw a punch at Toure and was arrested by the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department. In a statement on behalf of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Dawud Walid, executive director, called for the suspect to be “charged to the full extent of the law” and emphasized the importance of deterring “future acts of anti-Muslim hate crimes.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO