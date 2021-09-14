CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Spirit Airlines ‘Karen’ Arrested, Assaulted Muslim Woman

By Zack Linly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a white woman allegedly commemorated the occasion the way white Americans of the MAGA persuasion often do—by being a racist, Islamaphobic bigot. According to WXYZ Detroit, Aicha Toure, a Black Muslim woman, said she was on a Spirit Airlines flight that...

Adela Deanda
5d ago

I DONT condone VIOLENCE but I'M a firm believer in DEFENDING yourself! LORD, HELP ME. PLEASE DO NOT LET ME COME ACROSS SOMEONE LIKE HER.

Chuck Redford
5d ago

since diaper Donnie came on the political scene, violence has spiked. in all categories so golly, think there's a connection.

Robert Tusko
5d ago

The writer lost me after the first paragraph " The way white Americans of the Trump persuasion " Biased article much. Most & I mean 99% of Trump supporters don't act this way. I'm assuming the writer is fresh out of Berkeley & enjoying her privilege.

Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), an elected official who appears to be allergic to staying out of legal trouble, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of bringing a weapon into county jail and attempting to escape custody. Jones was originally arrested in April on charges of drunk driving in an incident that allegedly led to his vehicle ending up in a ditch and him threatening the arresting officers with a career-ending call to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Since that arrest, Jones, 26, has been accused of violating the terms of his bond multiple times by, among other things, testing positive for alcohol and tampering with his ankle monitor.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Accused of Spewing ‘Anti-Muslim Rhetoric,’ Assaulting Passenger on Sept. 11 Flight

A white woman was arrested for allegedly attacking and verbally harassing an African-American Muslim woman during a flight on Saturday, the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. The alleged victim, Aicha Toure, was traveling on Spirit Airlines Flight 3807, from Detroit to Atlanta, when the woman reportedly grew violent and began calling her a “Muslim terrorist.” When the white woman noticed that Toure and other passengers were recording her, she allegedly threw a punch at Toure and was arrested by the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department. In a statement on behalf of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Dawud Walid, executive director, called for the suspect to be “charged to the full extent of the law” and emphasized the importance of deterring “future acts of anti-Muslim hate crimes.”
The Oakland Press

Metro airport police arrest woman on Spirit flight for ethnic intimidation

Detroit Metropolitan Airport police officers were alerted to an alleged assault and ethnic intimidation incident aboard a Spirit Airlines flight and arrested the suspect upon landing. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Alexandra Lynn Farr, 39, of Roseville, with one count of ethnic intimidation, a two-year high misdemeanor; one...
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
