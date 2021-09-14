CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park meeting postponed

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Natchitoches announced earlier it will host a public hearing to discuss the Louisiana Office of Community Development CDBG Funds for COVID relief. The date of the hearing has changed to Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center. The Love Louisiana Outdoors grant was released for the development or rehabilitation of outdoor fitness and recreational parks to provide suitable space for activities to encourage physical distancing and support social distancing guidance.

