In the days before and after the U.S. evacuation from Kabul, my office received calls concerning more than 200 Afghan citizens seeking to flee the country because their lives are now at serious risk under the Taliban. These calls have come from, among others, concerned family members, many of them American citizens and from the U.S. servicemen and women who relied on their Afghan allies to keep them safe and help them do their jobs.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 HOURS AGO