CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Justin Chon Talks ‘Blue Bayou,’ Spotlighting The Asian Adoptee Experience, Wong Kar-Wai Comparisons & More [Interview]

By Andrew Bundy
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being told one day that you can no longer, legally, live in the one place you’ve long called home; if you fight to stay and lose, you’ll never be able to return again. Such a scenario is the dramatic crux for Korean-American writer/director Justin Chon’s latest film, the beautiful, emotional drama “Blue Bayou,” which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Wong Kar-Wai Auctioning An ‘In The Mood For Love’ NFT Scene Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage

So, NFTs. If you know what they are, you’re probably someone that gets excited by digital collectibles. If you aren’t sure what a Non-Fungible Token is, then perhaps you’re not going to be as excited by the news that acclaimed filmmaker, Wong Kar-wai, is getting into the NFT game with a new auction tied to his iconic film, “In the Mood for Love.”
MOVIES
imdb.com

Rushes: Jean-Paul Belmondo, "The Matrix 4" Teasers, Wong Kar Wai x Sotheby's Nft

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI.NEWSAbove: Anna Karina and Jean-Paul Belmondo on the set of Pierrot Le Fou (1965). Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, leaving behind six decades of films that started with his breakout role in Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless (1960). In his tribute to the iconic actor, critic Richard Brody describes Belmondo as the "height of cool [...] an icon of a cinema to which he didn't belong." The world has also been shocked by the death of the singular actor Michael K. Williams. Known to many as Omar Little from The Wire, Williams also worked with auteurs like Paul Thomas Anderson, Ava Duvernay, Martin Scorsese, and Steve McQueen. As his The Wire co-star Wendall Pierce says, Williams gave "voice to the human condition."Mondo is kicking off its Mondo x Death Waltz 10th Anniversary celebration with a deluxe reissue of.
MOVIES
NBC News

Director Justin Chon on how he tried to capture an authentic adoptee experience

At the Cannes Film Festival in July, where he was promoting his coming film, “Blue Bayou,” director and star Justin Chon said he had had a particularly emotional response to an Asian interviewer from the Netherlands. The journalist, who was adopted, thanked him for his movie, which centers on a Korean American adoptee. And soon he found himself unable to control his response. For a while, Chon “couldn’t stop crying,” he said.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Justin Chon’s Encounters with Racism in Hollywood Led Him to Make Indies Like ‘Blue Bayou’

Justin Chon’s Southern-set immigration drama “Blue Bayou” has the raw feel of a ’70s movie — a freewheeling 16mm camera, intimately scaled, in-your-face human drama a la John Cassevetes — but it’s a film that could likely only be made now. That’s even in spite of the film’s exploration of longstanding, trenchant issues of immigration and deportation in the United States. Korean-American filmmaker Chon writes and directs himself as Antonio LeBlanc, a tattoo artist and father living in the Louisiana bayou with his wife, Kathy (Alicia Vikander), and her small daughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Kathy has another baby on the way....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Isaac Chung
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Justin Chon
theplaylist.net

‘Dating & New York’ Director Jonah Feingold Chats About His Debut Indie, Rom-Coms & More [Interview]

In the feature debut of director Jonah Feingold, “Dating & New York,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, the filmmaker makes his attempt at the romantic comedy by way of modern dating practices such as the reliance on apps and how technology has informed and devalued human connection. It’s an ambitious and, at times, messy feature that attempts to both deconstruct and honor the genre he clearly loves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
justjaredjr.com

Ross Butler, Harry Shum Jr & More Attend 'Blue Bayou' Premiere

Ross Butler steps out for the premiere of the new movie Blue Bayou held at DGA Theater Complex on Tuesday (September 14) in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old Shazam: Fury of the Gods actor showed his support for the upcoming film, which hits theaters THIS Friday (September 17). Also in attendance...
MOVIES
orlandoweekly.com

Blue Bayou

From award-winning writer/director Justin Chon [Gook], Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc [Chon], a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy [Alicia Vikander] and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Matt Dillon Talks Directing His Doc ‘El Gran Fellove, Francis Ford Coppola Mentorship & More [Telluride Interview]

Actor/director Matt Dillon started going to Cuba in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He and his fellow vinyl-hungry friends would stay up late drinking and hunt for hidden gem albums, at times driving over two hours away to rifle through a particular record store stash that magnetized them. They liked all kinds of music, but their sonic archaeological pursuits were most focused on the sound of the culture: the synthesis of Latin, jazz, folk, and all other influences that defined the Afro-Cuban genre. It was in one of those record stores that they found, upon the insistent recommendation of the shop owner, Afro-Cuban scat legend Francisco Fellove Valdés, otherwise known as “El Gran Fellove” (i.e., “The Great Fellove“). This time, it wasn’t just a great new record. Fellove would soon become a lifelong artistic inspiration and, much to their delight, a creative collaborator.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bayou#Kar#Spotlighting#Korean American#Asian American#Vietnamese
filmmakermagazine.com

“Someone Needs to Shed Light On This Issue”: Justin Chon on His Adoptee Deportation Melodrama, Blue Bayou

Justin Chon first came to the world’s attention playing Eric Yorkie, a supporting character in the Twilight movies. The global success of that young-vampires-in-love franchise helped Chon land lead roles in films such as 21 & Over, Revenge of the Green Dragons, and Seoul Searching, but all the while, the freshly minted movie star was honing his craft as a writer and director. First came 2015’s little-seen Man Up (“That was my film school”), then the breakthrough of Gook, which won the NEXT Audience Award at Sundance in 2017. A bracing look at the 1992 Rodney King riots from a Korean American perspective, Gook showed off Chon’s distinctive strengths as a filmmaker: energetic and emotionally charged storytelling, big-hearted humanism, and a keen eye for both vivid social detail and the poetry of everyday life. Ms. Purple followed in 2019, a gentler but still turbulent tale of a broken family in LA’s Koreatown trying to heal itself.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Blue Bayou Review: Justin Chon’s Immigrant Story Finds Success When Moving Beyond Realism

After Antonio (Justin Chon) is wrongfully arrested in front of his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-daughter Jessie (Sydney Kowalske), he’s surprised to learn he’s been flagged for deportation. Due to his adoptive parent’s oversight, Antonio, who was born in Korea but has lived in Louisiana since he was a toddler, doesn’t have citizenship. Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou is an amalgam of real stories like Antonio’s, among which there are thousands.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘The Survivor’: Barry Levinson’s Boxing Biopic Both Embraces and Subverts Its Formulas [TIFF Review]

What a strange career Barry Levinson has had. The Baltimore-born filmmaker burst onto the scene in 1982 with “Diner” and embarked on a winning streak that’s still somewhat astonishing — his hits from the period included “Tin Men,” “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Rain Man,” and “Bugsy.” And then came 1992’s “Toys,” and after it, a steady cascade of real clunkers: “Jimmy Hollywood,” “Disclosure,” “Sphere,” “Envy,” “Man of the Year,” “Rock the Kasbah,” and so on. It wasn’t a complete pivot to trash, like that of, say, his contemporary Rob Reiner, and occasionally he’d give us a “Sleepers” or “Wag the Dog” — or, strangest of all, the bluntly effective found-footage eco-horror movie “The Bay.” But it’s been quite some time since we had a genuinely successful Barry Levinson film (theatrically, at least, as he’s turned out a series of very good, based-on-a-true-story HBO films like “You Don’t Know Jack” and “The Wizard of Lies”).
MOVIES
GQMagazine

With Cannes Darling Blue Bayou, Justin Chon Asks What It Means to Be an American

As many filmmakers can probably attest, it’s a daunting proposition unveiling your work at the Cannes Film Festival, the infamous hub in the French Riviera attended by ruthless cinephiles who aren’t afraid to boo. But at its premiere in July, Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou was met with a thunderous reception: a rousing standing ovation from tear-stricken audience members.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Alicia Vikander talks new film 'Blue Bayou'

CHICAGO - Oscar Winner Alicia Vikander stars in the powerful new drama "Blue Bayou," which hits theaters around Chicago on Friday. Vikander stars as a woman whose life and family are turned upside down when her husband, through a legal technicality, is threatened with deportation. Vikander, who plays a mother...
CHICAGO, IL
Vanity Fair

The Faulty Vision of Blue Bayou

It’s clear from an ever-intensifying slate of family dramas and police thrillers that there’s much to say about the insidious ways America’s carceral systems destroy families. To name a few, there’s Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station, Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines, Shaka King’s Judas and The Black Messiah, and for the limited series lovers, Mare of Easttown.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Box’: Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo Vigas Crafts A Tense, Slow-Burn Coming-Of-Age Drama [TIFF Review]

Comfortable in his newly found friendship, Hatzín (Hatzín Navarrete), a teenager from Mexico City who traveled to Chihuahua’s northern state to reclaim his father’s remains, pretends to be upset and explains he’s decided to return home. He laughs several seconds later, tricking Mario (Hernán Mendoza), his boss and impromptu life mentor.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

James DeMonaco Talks His New Film ‘This Is The Night, Gives First Details About ‘Purge 6’ & More [The Playlist Podcast]

If you’re a fan of horror films, you know the name James DeMonaco. He’s the writer, director, and overall creative mastermind behind “The Purge” franchise. And over the past decade or so, the filmmaker has focused on his massively popular thriller franchise. However, his new film, “This is the Night,” is something completely different, but it also might be his most personal to date. And on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, DeMonaco joins the show to go deep about his new film, as well as the future of “The Purge.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy