Justin Chon Talks ‘Blue Bayou,’ Spotlighting The Asian Adoptee Experience, Wong Kar-Wai Comparisons & More [Interview]

Actor/director Matt Dillon started going to Cuba in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He and his fellow vinyl-hungry friends would stay up late drinking and hunt for hidden gem albums, at times driving over two hours away to rifle through a particular record store stash that magnetized them. They liked all kinds of music, but their sonic archaeological pursuits were most focused on the sound of the culture: the synthesis of Latin, jazz, folk, and all other influences that defined the Afro-Cuban genre. It was in one of those record stores that they found, upon the insistent recommendation of the shop owner, Afro-Cuban scat legend Francisco Fellove Valdés, otherwise known as “El Gran Fellove” (i.e., “The Great Fellove“). This time, it wasn’t just a great new record. Fellove would soon become a lifelong artistic inspiration and, much to their delight, a creative collaborator.

