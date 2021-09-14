Justin Chon Talks ‘Blue Bayou,’ Spotlighting The Asian Adoptee Experience, Wong Kar-Wai Comparisons & More [Interview]
Imagine being told one day that you can no longer, legally, live in the one place you’ve long called home; if you fight to stay and lose, you’ll never be able to return again. Such a scenario is the dramatic crux for Korean-American writer/director Justin Chon’s latest film, the beautiful, emotional drama “Blue Bayou,” which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.theplaylist.net
