Nvidia responds to huge data-mined PC game list a day after its leak
Nvidia has acknowledged the existence of a leaked list of games that came from its GeForce NOW service. The leak, which became public yesterday, blew players away with its huge list of supposed upcoming PC games. The list included titles that have already been confirmed, like the upcoming Alan Wake remake. But it also featured a variety of unannounced tidbits, including “Bioshock 2022,” several Grand Theft Auto remakes, and PC ports of first-person Sony games like God of War and Demon’s Souls.dotesports.com
