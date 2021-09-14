DAPCEP Celebrates 45 Years of STEM Success With Fall Semester 2021 Kickoff

The start of a semester can be a stressful time for college students and that goes beyond just freshmen. A new semester requires looking at all the new coursework and expectations, seemingly all at once, with the pacing of the classes seeming to move forward without you at times. According to the article from The American Institute of Stress, Stress: An Epidemic Among College Students, “students are not getting nearly enough sleep because of the amount of pressure on their shoulders. They reported that eight in 10 college students experience frequent stress.” This is a significant amount of stress for students to be dealing with, and it can feel even heavier at the start of the semester.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO