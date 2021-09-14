CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How CPA Firms Can Remain Competitive

By Derrick Lilly
Cover picture for the articleYou've likely heard it before: Change is upon the CPA profession. According to studies conducted recently by the Illinois CPA Society, the traditional duties of a CPA firm will soon be almost completely automated, leaving accounting and finance professionals to find new ways to bring value to their clients. So, with clients' expectations of CPAs evolving, what services will clients need from the firms of the very-near future?

