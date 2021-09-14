CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

By Pete Fiutak
College Football News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.

