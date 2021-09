A trip to Miami was exactly what the Buffalo Bills needed after a disappointing Week 1 performance at home. The Dolphins have been a punching bag of sorts over the past few years for the Bills and that continued in Week 2 with Buffalo shutting out Miami 35-0. The Bills’ defense led the way. Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett were hit and pressured early and often by the likes of A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Matt Milano and members of the secondary.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO