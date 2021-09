LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Trans World Radio to help provide radios that broadcast the Good News of Jesus Christ to the people of Africa. Many parts of Africa do not have the means of connecting to the internet. Radio is not only affordable, but convenient, easy to use, and a virtual lifeline to many. Your gift of $50 will put a wind-up or solar-powered radio into the grateful hands of people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. You can make a tax deductible online donation to this needed effort by clicking on the TWR banner below. You can also call toll free at 888-988-5656. Thank you for making a pledge to this important ministry!

AFRICA ・ 6 DAYS AGO