Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Ranked the Most Vaccinated State in US

 7 days ago
A new study released this week shows Massachusetts is the most vaccinated state in the nation. The World Health Organization [WHO] estimates that vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide just between the years of 2010 and 2015. A similar study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] found vaccines prevented 732,000 deaths in the U.S. between 1994 and 2013, as well as eliminated $1.38 trillion in total societal costs that those diseases would have caused.

Indian Lake closed for possible risk of harmful cyanotoxins

WORCESTER- Indian Lake is closed until further notice due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria. The City of Worcester’s Department of Inspectional Services ordered the lake closed after receiving cyanobacteria testing results above recreational thresholds determined by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The lake may be at elevated risk for...
Worcester Board of Health Issues Two Emergency Orders

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester Medical Direct Dr. Michael Hirsh issued two Emergency Orders on Friday, September 3, related to face coverings and reporting of COVID-19 positive cases. Both are effective Tuesday, September 7. The first order requires all public, private, parochial, and charter school students, educators and support...
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

