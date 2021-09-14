Massachusetts Ranked the Most Vaccinated State in US

A new study released this week shows Massachusetts is the most vaccinated state in the nation. The World Health Organization [WHO] estimates that vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide just between the years of 2010 and 2015. A similar study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] found vaccines prevented 732,000 deaths in the U.S. between 1994 and 2013, as well as eliminated $1.38 trillion in total societal costs that those diseases would have caused.