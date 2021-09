Film geeks have come to adore Christopher Nolan movies, but not many people have seen the low-budget thriller that kicked off his legacy. Following was directed by Christopher Nolan and was released on November 5, 1999 to general audiences. It was also Nolan’s first directorial effort on a feature film. With a short 70 minute runtime, the film had an estimated budget of $6,000 per IMDb, and was even shot in black and white. This film was the birth of a classic Nolan trope, introducing the idea of non-chronological storytelling which he would go on to use in films such as Memento, Interstellar, and Tenet to name a few. Despite being a low-budget student film, Nolan procured a very intriguing film, if not a masterpiece.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO