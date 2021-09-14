Soccer draws tie with Lock Haven
Senior Mackenzie Mitchell and the Raiders battled Lock Haven University to a draw. On Saturday the Shippensburg University Women’s Soccer team faced Lock Haven University. Lock Haven (2-0-1,0-0-1) struck first in the 26th minute when Hunter McClellan scored a goal to give the Bald Eagles a 1-0 lead. The Raiders (1-2-1,0-0-1 PSAC East) were not be able to respond in the first half. The Raiders were outshot in the first half 12-3, despite having two chances for a corner kick.www.theslateonline.com
Comments / 0