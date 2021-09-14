CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Soccer draws tie with Lock Haven

By Jack Ansley
theslateonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Mackenzie Mitchell and the Raiders battled Lock Haven University to a draw. On Saturday the Shippensburg University Women’s Soccer team faced Lock Haven University. Lock Haven (2-0-1,0-0-1) struck first in the 26th minute when Hunter McClellan scored a goal to give the Bald Eagles a 1-0 lead. The Raiders (1-2-1,0-0-1 PSAC East) were not be able to respond in the first half. The Raiders were outshot in the first half 12-3, despite having two chances for a corner kick.

www.theslateonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Lock Haven, PA
Lock Haven, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bloomsburg, PA
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Shippensburg University#Lock Haven University
Reuters

Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing, European rights court rules

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko who died an agonising death after he was poisoned in London with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope. Kremlin critic Litvinenko, 43, died...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy