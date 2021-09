New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox is coming off a solid season, one that saw him win the Norris Trophy. He now has his sights on one thing, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "You can only say you're a young team for so long, or you're only in a developmental phase for so long," Fox said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "We have pieces and a lot of really good players, so I think it's probably playoffs or it's a disappointing year for a lot of guys. It starts in camp and gelling together."

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO