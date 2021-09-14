What is PCI? Compliance, Certification and Requirements by Ivan Novikov

In today’s world of banks and liquid cash flows, numbers and information are worth more than they used to be. For instance, to make transactions from your bank account, you need a combination of codes and specific numbers, then you need a card (or sometimes not). How then have they been able to secure these systems from total collapse because of forgery? What are the principles that help maintain the uniqueness and safety of our transaction cards and, by extension, the key numerals that are on them?