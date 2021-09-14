Structured Fun

We delight in games, hate structure but crave it, and can do more by incorporating both. How funny, but how true, is it that we all have aspects of our life we plan to the gram, sometimes literally, while others we leave completely up to chance. Don’t worry – I do this too! For, as much as I am adamant about devouring the guidebook prior to trekking out to a new climbing area, and figuring out exactly what to pack, quite often it was my training and diet that went out the window. Over the years I have learned that this, instead of being the least important, is the most.