Developer and publisher We Dig Games has announced that casual game Hamster Maze is coming to Switch early 2022. Check out a trailer and overview below the break. Prepare for cuteness overload, relentless training, and fierce competition as you and your hamster tackle complex mazes. Navigate obstacles, test your agility, seek shortcuts, and be the first ones to reach the finish line for the ultimate reward – the yummiest treat in all the land!

