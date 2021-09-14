What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 14

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 14 once again sees the new action flick Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin with 24 hours to live, in the top spot, followed by the German thriller Prey, following a group of dudes on a bachelor party getaway that goes sideways. The new kids movie Firedrake the Silver Dragon makes the biggest move, climbing from No. 9 to No. 4.