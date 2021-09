It seems that Warner Bros. is currently working on more films based on the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot for HBO Max. According to Variety, the studio is "developing other characters in its 'Mortal Kombat' universe." The ending of Mortal Kombat set the stage for a sequel, and it's easy to think of at least one character that might be included in a follow-up film. The detail comes in an article focusing on how the studio is measuring the success of its franchises in an era where films are being released both in theaters and on HBO Max.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO