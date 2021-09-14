CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the New Banks Family! 'Bel-Air' Cast Announced as Production gets Underway at Peacock

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dramatic reimagining of 90's classic sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is officially in-production at NBC's streaming service. The hotly anticipated reimagined reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be coming to your screens in the very near future. The show has officially begun production, and the cast that will take on the iconic roles of Will, Jazz, and the Banks family has been announced for its streaming release on Peacock.

