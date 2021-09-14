CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Labs Doubles Down on Connected Devices After Auto Chip Spinoff

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc on Tuesday introduced new chips and software to deepen its pursuit of the internet-of-things (IoT) market after completing a spinoff of several business units earlier this year. The Austin, Texas-based company sold off https://www.reuters.com/technology/silicon-labs-sell-infrastructure-automotive-unit-275-bln-2021-04-22 some automotive chip assets and other lines of business to Skyworks...

nextbigfuture.com

Overview of the Auto Chip Industry

Infineon, NXP, and Renesas were the leading automotive semiconductor manufacturers worldwide in 2020. Infineon’s market share was estimated at around 13.2 percent. The total market in 2020 was sized at around 35 billion U.S. dollars. In February, a winter storm in Texas caused blackouts at NXP Semiconductors, which is a...
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Silicon Labs Shoots for a Secure, Inclusive IoT

Silicon Labs is going to give its customers the capability to make changes to the parts the company is making for them in the midst of production runs. Even as Silicon Labs foundries are churning out parts for the Internet of things (IoT), customers will be able change part numbers, add security keys (private or public), inject certificates, and enable/disable features (secure boot, for example), among other changes.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Silicon Labs Unveils Secure Sub-GHz SoCs, Security Services, Unify Software Development Kit

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) introduced new Security Services, supporting IoT companies with Zero Trust security architectures. The new security offerings complement Silicon Labs' Secure Vault technologies with Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) for wireless SoCs and modules. CPMS helps IoT developers customize their connected products with advanced security features...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Silicon photonics yields integrated automotive lidar chip

Tower Semiconductor has officially announced an optical automotive lidar integrated circuit made using its PH18 silicon photonics platform. PH18 uses silicon and silicon nitride waveguides to create and link optical building blocks including couplers, interferometers, radiators, modulators and photodetectors. Its low-loss silicon nitride waveguides are capable of handling the optical powers necessary for lidars.
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Connected Water Tracking Devices

The E-Waterblock from Eltek Appliance is a smart water usage device from the brand that will help to offer support when it comes to monitoring for water leaks, usage and more. The device works by being connected to a water supply line and will continuously detect for water supply anomalies as well as a blocked water flow. This could help to prevent flood damages and even excessive consumption by offering users with access to a simple yet effective way to monitor use.
ELECTRONICS
CleanTechnica

What Advantage Will Tesla Gain By Making Its Own Silicon Chips?

All along, Tesla seemed positioned to gain an edge in artificial intelligence. Sure, Elon Musk’s Neuralink — along with SpaceX and The Boring Company — are separately held companies from Tesla, but certainly seepage among the companies occurs. So, at the Tesla AI event last month, when the company announced it would be designing its own silicon chips, more than ever it seemed Tesla had an advantage.
BUSINESS
