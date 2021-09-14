CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the U.S. Ryder Cup Team Collection

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yy0Hj_0bvoabUY00
Ryder Cup Vice Captain and Ralph Lauren Ambassador Davis Love III

Polo Ralph Lauren is proud to present the Official 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup Collection. Explore the looks that the U.S. Ryder Cup team will be wearing at Whistling Straits.

Shop the U.S. Ryder Cup Collection: Men | Women

Tuesday Team Uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTYnr_0bvoabUY00

This striped Polo shirt is made from lightweight stretch jersey that wicks away moisture and provides UPF 50 protection from UV rays.

Price: $98.50 — BUY NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayI3z_0bvoabUY00

These pants are developed with stretch and moisture-wicking properties for complete comfort on the course.

Price: $115.00 — BUY NOW

Wednesday Team Uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qor6a_0bvoabUY00

This striped Polo shirt is made from lightweight stretch jersey that wicks away moisture.

Price: $98.50 — BUY NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVtu4_0bvoabUY00

These lightweight pants feature moisture-wicking properties, as well as the ability to retain their shape.

Price: $115.00 — BUY NOW

Thursday Team Uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cle2L_0bvoabUY00

This striped Polo shirt is made from lightweight stretch jersey that wicks away moisture and provides UPF 50 protection from UV rays.

Price: $98.50 — BUY NOW

These pants are developed with stretch and moisture-wicking properties for complete comfort on the course.

Price: $115.00 — BUY NOW

Friday Team Uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqkAY_0bvoabUY00

This striped Polo shirt is made from lightweight stretch jersey that wicks away moisture and provides UPF 50 protection from UV rays.

Price: $98.50 — BUY NOW

These pants are developed with stretch and moisture-wicking properties for complete comfort on the course.

Price: $115.00 — BUY NOW

Saturday Team Uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9F3p_0bvoabUY00

This camo Polo shirt is made from lightweight stretch jersey that wicks away moisture.

Price: $98.50 — BUY NOW

These lightweight pants feature moisture-wicking properties, as well as the ability to retain their shape.

Price: $115.00 — BUY NOW

Sunday Team Uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAP6V_0bvoabUY00

This color-blocked Polo shirt is made from lightweight stretch jersey that wicks away moisture.

Price: $98.50 — BUY NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsqR2_0bvoabUY00

These lightweight pants feature moisture-wicking properties, as well as the ability to retain their shape.

Price: $115.00 — BUY NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRnN3_0bvoabUY00
Ryder Cup Vice Captain and Ralph Lauren Ambassador Davis Love III

