Fauci's Support for Potential Airline Vaccine Mandate Is Going Overboard

By Editor's Notebook
TravelPulse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to The White House, said he would support a vaccine mandate for passengers on domestic airline flights. I, personally, have been vaccinated and I respect all sides of the argument between those who have and will take the vaccine, and those who refuse. It’s a personal choice, to be sure, but I nonetheless remain in the ‘Team Vaccine’ camp and firmly believe the vaccination is the fastest and most reliable way to eradicate the pandemic.

