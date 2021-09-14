Fauci's Support for Potential Airline Vaccine Mandate Is Going Overboard
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to The White House, said he would support a vaccine mandate for passengers on domestic airline flights. I, personally, have been vaccinated and I respect all sides of the argument between those who have and will take the vaccine, and those who refuse. It’s a personal choice, to be sure, but I nonetheless remain in the ‘Team Vaccine’ camp and firmly believe the vaccination is the fastest and most reliable way to eradicate the pandemic.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0