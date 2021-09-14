CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti Prosecutor Asks Judge to Charge PM in Assassination

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.

