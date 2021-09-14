CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Barbour x C.P. Company Collection Release Information

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuterwear giants Barbour and C.P. Company are coming together for a one-of-a-kind collaborative collection that celebrates the best of both brands. Barbour – a brand synonymous with the British countryside and heritage fashion, has built a global reputation for its design and production of waxed cotton outerwear. Across Britain, you'd be hard-pressed to visit a town or county surrounded by farmlands and idyllic countrysides without stumbling across one or two Barbour Solway waxed jackets.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Nensi Dojaka Drops Exclusive FW21 Collection

Editor's Notes: Nensi Dojaka, this year's newly crowned LVMH Prize winner, has partnered with SSENSE on an exclusive capsule collection. Hot on the heels of her very first standalone show at London Fashion Week, the Albanian designer offers up a curated range of delicate yet tough garments for day and night.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Jeff Koons x UNIQLO UT Collaboration Release, Info

Editor's Notes: What do nearly all famous contemporary artists have in common? They've collaborated with UNIQLO UT. Next up in UNIQLO's long line of art world team-ups is Jeff Koons of Balloon Dog fame. The Japanese retailer is printing up T-shirts and hoodies with the artist's most famous sculptures, including the aforementioned blow-up canine, Rabbit, and Seated Ballerina.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Monsters, Inc. x adidas Collaboration Release Date, Info

Adidas and Pixar have teamed up on a collection of Monsters, Inc.-inspired wares, a testament to the animated film's endurance — and how far from god Disney adults will stray. Celebrating the animated flick's 20th anniversary, adidas transforms Pixar's most lovable monsters into... fuzzy sneakers. There's a Mike Wazowski D.O.N....
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast Are Launching an Exclusive Footwear Collection With 11 Luxury Brands

Neiman Marcus is reimagining a new era of footwear and fashion in partnership with the online platform Hypebeast through the Re-Introduce Yourself fall campaign with a virtual showroom launching today on an exclusive footwear collection from 11 luxury brands. This innovative alliance between the streetwear content platform and the luxury retailer will bring a new era of e-commerce for Neiman Marcus shoppers and Hypebeast readers. “We are experiencing extraordinary growth in our luxury business overall with men’s as one of the standout categories and Neiman Marcus continues to focus on creating magic for its customers with one-of-a-kind experiences and products,” said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C P Company#Collar#British#The Barbour Mille#Barbour 500 Miglia
Highsnobiety

Hajime Sorayama x Li-Ning Collaboration Teaser

Famed artist Hajime Sorayama has taken to Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, leaving us all wondering what the new “sexy robot” sneaker or apparel might look like. The fine line between digital and physical, fantasy and reality, is more blurred than ever. Between Fortnite...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Stone Island x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Collaboration

Are we any closer to the full reveal of the Stone Island x New Balance collaboration? Sure. Does that make the wait any easier? Not at all. The rollout of the upcoming Stone Island sneaker collaboration with New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio has been a slow tease, painful almost, as the Italian sportswear specialists drip feed us information. So far, the most concrete information shared is related to the collaborative creative teams and the fact that this will be a long-term partnership.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News, FIT and Yellowbrick Team Up to Offer ‘Footwear Business Foundations’ Educational Series

Extending upon its success of the Sneaker Essentials program, Yellowbrick has again teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies as well as Footwear News to offer Footwear Business Foundations, which is “a comprehensive educational program that takes a deep dive into what makes a footwear company successful and teaches the skills needed to build a brand from the ground up.” Participants who complete the program will earn a non-credit “Completion Certificate” from FIT. Completion of the Sneaker Essentials program is not a prerequisite requirement for enrolling in the Footwear Business Foundations course. Footwear Business...
BUSINESS
Highsnobiety

Kaptain Sunshine Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Founded in 2013 by Shinsuke Kojima, Kaptain Sunshine makes its bones off the back of its appealingly approachable blend of inspirations. Aged workwear, militaria and retro tailoring inform much of Kojima's designs, borrowing liberally from old-school apparel found in vintage stores. Kaptain Sunshine is distinct, though, despite its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Highsnobiety

and wander x Salomon Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Whether you're planning your first hike, you're an enthusiastic climber, or can't think of anything worse, dressing for outdoor adventure has cut the strings of niche to become the epitome of cool. The likelihood is, your exposure to Salomon footwear has likely been throughout your city in the...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

BROCKHAMPTON x Holiday Release Inaugural Merch Collection

BROCKHAMPTON joins forces with Nick Holiday’s self-titled Holiday Brand to present a new collection of street-focused apparel. The capsule is the first official merch collaboration BROCKHAMPTON has ever done. Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Nick Holiday is the head designer of Holiday and is also a wardrobe stylist for BROCKHAMPTON....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Judith Leiber x Timex Watch Collab: Price, Buy Online

Editor's Notes: Judith Leiber, the late queen of bedazzled clutches who we shouted out last week, is paid homage with an unexpected collaboration: a licensing deal between the designer's eponymous brand and Timex. In partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which bought the Judith Leiber brand in 2013, Timex just dropped...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Shop Gucci Lifestyle: Stationery, Games & Leisure by Gucci

For 12 days, Gucci set up shop on Via Manzoni in Milan for Milan Design Week. The Gucci Cartoleria was a small space that represented a big step for the Italian icon. On the heels of the announcement that Gucci was launching a lifestyle category, the Gucci Cartoleria presented the opportunity to exhibit the new range of products in the magical, mysterious, and wonderful fashion that Alessandro Michele had envisioned them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, Price

Price: ¥16,500 ($150~, long-sleeved T-shirt), ¥22,000 ($200~, hoodie, crewneck sweater, mockneck pullover, half-zip polo, sweatpants) Editor's Notes: ESSENTIALS can't go wrong, basically. Everything the youthful Fear of God sub-label releases sells out with the quickness, from retailer exclusives to collaborations. Is it the big logos? The accessible price? The roomy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best of MR PORTER ART/CRAFT Collection Here

Clothing is, at its best, artwork. Sure, there’s a lot of throwaway fashion but you won’t find any of that at MR PORTER. The British retailer prides itself on only stocking the best of the best and that’s never been more apparent than with the ART/CRAFT capsule which hit the site today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

A Supreme X Tiffany & Co. Collab Is Rumored for This Season

According to a number of leak accounts, Supreme and Tiffany & Co. are preparing to unveil a range of collaborative pieces very soon. DropsbyJay, for example, predicts that the collab "may be one of the highlights of FW21." The news follows speculation that Supreme will be teaming up with True...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

NEMEN Releases Fall/Winter 2021 Collection.

NEMEN's rollout of its new Fall/Winter 2021 collection has begun, and suddenly, we're not so sad that summer is coming to a close. When it comes to technical sportswear, daring fabric and dye experimentation, and generally apocalypse-ready outerwear, the likes of Stone Island and C.P. Company likely come to mind. Given both brand's extensive history, that comes as no surprise, but a relatively new (if we can call nine years in the industry "new") name that should be at the front of your minds, is NEMEN.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

L.L. Bean x Converse Japan Chuck Taylor Release Date, Buy

Editor's Notes: Of all the marmite footwear (Crocs, Birks), L.L. Bean's Bean Boots are probably the least controversial political scrapes aside). They're functional enough to handle Maine's wetlands and have been around long enough to get a few fashion nods. The Bean Boot isn't L.L. Bean's only signature trekking shoe,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Veilance Womenswear Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook

Buy: Veilance's website and select Arc'teryx stores. Editor's Notes: In an industry where inclusion is often, er, lacking (to say the least), more diverse product offerings are always welcome, especially in the realm of high-end techwear. Veilance's FW21 womenswear collection is the first of its kind for the Arc'teryx sublabel and it's a pretty impressive debut.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Jaden Smith x New Balance 574 Release Date, Info, Price.

Price: £100.00 (approx. $137) Editor's Notes: Jaden Smith has been bringing a new edge to New Balance through his collaborative releases, offering the brand his enigmatic style for a new generation of classics. The partnership is, by all means, tradition meets contemporary, taking New Balance's globally-renowned, timeless tooling and silhouettes...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

hobo × MAMMUT Sapuen Low GTX Release Info, Date, Price

Price: ¥18,500 (approx. $168) Editor's Notes: MAMMUT's high-performance expertise tackles new terrain as the brand conquers its debut footwear collaboration. Stepping into the world of alpine performance in 1862 as a rope manufacturer, MAMMUT's long history has seen them at the apex of high-performance for generations. While legacy and loyalty can be enough to keep a brand afloat, it takes an evolution of design and technology to maintain relevancy in an industry that prides itself on pushing boundaries, which is where the brand has found success.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy