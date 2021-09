Ithaca's Everyone Bagel Hummus is one of the newest hummus spreads on the market and it taps into the popular flavor of an everything bagel. The product was created as "the perfect everything bagel hummus for daily use on breakfast toast" and rather than naming it directly after an everything bagel, the brand settled on a name that reflects the fact that five cents from every unit sold go towards supporting community-based nonprofits. Already, the first $20,000 of available funding is going towards Common Threads, which provides nutrition education programs to under-resourced families and communities.

