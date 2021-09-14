CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok expands mental health resources, as negative reports of Instagram’s effect on teens leak

By Amanda Silberling
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped in collaboration with International Association for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, Live For Tomorrow, Samaritans of Singapore and Samaritans (UK), the new well-being guide offers more targeted advice toward people using TikTok, encouraging users to consider how it might impact them to share their mental health stories on a platform where any post has the potential to go viral. TikTok wants users to think about why they’re sharing their experience, if they’re ready for a wider audience to hear their story if sharing could be harmful to them and if they’re prepared to hear others’ stories in response.

techcrunch.com

Times Union

Teen Outpatient Therapy Centers Reverse Negative Youth Mental Health Trends

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. In its effort to reverse our country’s negative youth mental health trends, Embark Behavioral Health now operates multiple outpatient therapy centers across the country. These therapy centers offer teen-specialized, insurance-reimbursed outpatient mental health support for struggling teenagers and their families. The centers complement...
MENTAL HEALTH
