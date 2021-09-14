CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Celtics guard Dennis Schroder is letting fans choose his jersey number, but it might backfire

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder decided to use his app to let fans choose his number with the Celtics given his usual No. 17 has been retired in Boston for some years. But he has already run into some trouble with the contest, which he is running on his personal app DS17.

The European floor general, a fan of his native Germany’s Eintracht Braunschweig soccer team, inadvertently included 96 among the other numbers he’s suggesting fans pick (8, 71, 80, and 84). Innocuous enough in most cases, fans of rival German soccer club Hannover 96 have been going hard in favor of that number.

If you care to weigh in and perhaps help spare the new Boston guard from the fate of having to wear a number that represents a team he isn’t too fond of, you can vote on his future number with Boston until Sept. 17.

