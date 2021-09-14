Potential radiation incident east of Great Bend non-threatening

Items scheduled for September 21, 2021, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. OLD BUSINESS - COMMISSION: Barton County Façade Improvement Grant: -The Façade Improvement Grant program has available funding. The Commissioners will review multiple applications to determine award amounts up to 75% of eligible project costs, with a maximum award of $20,000.00. Awards will be given based on the project’s size and visual impact. The program prioritizes retailers and restaurants and project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount. Awards were made in the following amounts – AJN Investments, LLC, 1315 Main, Great Bend - $20,000.00; Barnard Tire and Automotive, 202 N Main, Hoisington - $7,238.05; Jerad and Adeline Chansler, 1604 Main, Great Bend - $7,763.37; Loretta K. Miller – two projects, 2019 and 2021 Forest Avenue, Great Bend - $17,449.62 and $5,920.71 respectively; Kent A. Roth, 10 N Main, Ellinwood - $6,663.24; and Two Chicks & Some Old Bird, 106 N Main, Ellinwood - $20,000.00.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO