Great Bend, KS

Potential radiation incident east of Great Bend non-threatening

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
On September 14 at about 8:15 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential radiation incident just east of the City of Great Bend at the junction of US 56 and K-156. A sub-contractor, working for the Kansas Department of Transportation, was just north of the junction...

Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/20) At 7:04 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 83 S. Washington Avenue. At 7:29 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 30 Road. Child in Need of Care. At 10:48 a.m. a child in need of care case was...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Man's body found southwest of Salina

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man in his early 40s after a body was found southwest of Salina Tuesday. According to information from Sheriff Roger Soldan, a body was located near the intersection of S. Halstead Road and W. McReynolds Road at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The body was that of a man in his early 40s. No other identifying information has been released.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Man threatened employees at Kansas bank

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident at a south Salina bank on Saturday. Just after 3p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Central National Bank in Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth Street in Salina for the report of a man making a threat about a shooting, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/20)

Hassan Ibrahim held on charges from Ohio. BOOKED: Crystal Fielder on a Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation with a $763.00 cash-only bond. BOOKED: Jazmine Jones on Barton County District Court warrant for parole violation with no bond. BOOKED: Robert Isaacs on GBPD case for battery LEO with...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Heartspring student in Wichita struck and killed by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman from a Wichita center that provides services for young people with special needs and developmental disabilities has died after being struck by a truck. KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday. Wichita police say the woman ran from a ditch in front of...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Group honors officer killed by suspect near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A group of about two dozen people gathered Saturday to pay their respects to the 22-year-old Independence police officer killed in a shooting earlier in the week. The small crowd gathered outside Centerpoint Medical Center as a motorcade escorted Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans's body from the hospital...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

2 jailed after Kan. man allegedly threatened woman with shovel

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for alleged attack on two women at a residence in Saline County. Just after noon Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they discovered that the 45-year-old female victim was at the nearby business from where she called to report the alleged incident, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/21/21)

Items scheduled for September 21, 2021, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. OLD BUSINESS - COMMISSION: Barton County Façade Improvement Grant: -The Façade Improvement Grant program has available funding. The Commissioners will review multiple applications to determine award amounts up to 75% of eligible project costs, with a maximum award of $20,000.00. Awards will be given based on the project’s size and visual impact. The program prioritizes retailers and restaurants and project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount. Awards were made in the following amounts – AJN Investments, LLC, 1315 Main, Great Bend - $20,000.00; Barnard Tire and Automotive, 202 N Main, Hoisington - $7,238.05; Jerad and Adeline Chansler, 1604 Main, Great Bend - $7,763.37; Loretta K. Miller – two projects, 2019 and 2021 Forest Avenue, Great Bend - $17,449.62 and $5,920.71 respectively; Kent A. Roth, 10 N Main, Ellinwood - $6,663.24; and Two Chicks & Some Old Bird, 106 N Main, Ellinwood - $20,000.00.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec reopens facilities

The Great Bend Recreation Commission floor refinishing project is complete. The City Auditorium (1214 Stone Street) and Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street) have resumed normal hours and class schedules. For more information contact (620) 793-3755 or visit www.greatbendrec.com.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Left-turn signals coming to 10th & McKinley intersection

There are a handful of intersections throughout Great Bend that are more challenging to navigate than others due to congestion or the way they were designed. Motorists will be pleased to know dedicated left-turn signals will be coming to all the traffic lights at the 10th Street and McKinley Street intersection.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Man sentenced fatal crash in Kansas during police chase

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to almost 50 years in prison for a fatal accident that occurred when he was fleeing from law enforcement officers. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release Friday that Anthony Jay Dorsey was sentenced for...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Man in sword attack, charged with attack on Kan. jail deputies

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man in custody for a violent sword attack on his girlfriend and her dog in March of 2020 is facing new charges for an attack on jail deputies. James E. Brown, 56 of Wichita, was charged this week with attempted 1st degree murder, battery against a law enforcement officer, 3 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of criminal threat, and traffic in contraband in a correctional institution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man jailed for alleged attempted murder of woman

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man following a domestic disturbance. Just after 4p.m. Sept. 16, deputies received a report of a disturbance at 2340 238th Road in the small Jackson County community of Soldier. Deputies found a female victim who reported she had been strangled, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

