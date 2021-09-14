CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 season at Neyland Stadium.

The contest between the Vols and Golden Eagles is the seventh all time. Tennessee leads the series, 6-0. The last meeting came in 2016.

  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Time: Noon EDT (Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar)
  • TV: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 25 at Florida
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

