CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

State To Eliminate Florida Standards Assessments

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Ron DeSantis says the change will be a priority for the upcoming legislative session.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
pipestonestar.com

Scores decline on state assessments

Proficiency in math, reading and science declined locally and statewide between 2019, when students last took the state assessments, and this spring (see chart), according to the recently released assessment results. Students did not take the assessments in the spring of 2020 after the schools shifted to distance learning due...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

MCAS Would Be Scrapped As Graduation Requirement Under Proposed Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, lawmakers will look at a bill that would scrap the MCAS as a graduation requirement. In its place, the bill calls for the development of “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate they’ve met certain standards. Supporters describe the plan as a “broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality” along with “more authentic forms” of demonstrating student achievement. The bill has the support of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. It would create a grant program to let teachers, students, parents and school districts set goals for public schools, decide how to evaluate if those goals are being met and establish what resources are needed to do so. A virtual public hearing on the bill is scheduled to be held at the State House Monday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Eliminates Common Core in Florida

An issue that has plagued the Republican debate for years now might actually be resolved in Florida. Common Core, which has been debated as far back as the 2015 GOP Presidential Primary, has effectively been eliminated by Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), making Florida the first state to replace it. In...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday morning the state will end the Florida Standards Assessment, which evaluates students in language arts and math each year. He made the announcement at a prep school in Miami-Dade county, alongside Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Calling the FSA “antiquated,” Corcoran said...
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

State school board releases raw data on student assessments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state board of education released preliminary data about student assessments during Thursday’s work session. It’s data both state and local education leaders wanted to review to gauge COVID’s impact on student learning. The highly anticipated data shows, what many education leaders expected, low scores in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Richard Corcoran
wogx.com

'Progress monitoring' to become new Florida standard for student growth

LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Florida standardized testing soon to be a thing of the past, the plan is to make "progress monitoring" the new standard for student development. "We were talking about student growth as opposed to an arbitrary number that some policymaker sets that students must achieve," said President of Florida Education Association Andrew Spar.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Fsa#Gov#Fea#Getty
Cleveland.com

Berea school board gets spring state standardized test results

BEREA, Ohio -- Berea City Schools Director of Academic Affairs Adam Marino presented the district’s 2020-21 spring state standardized test results to the Board of Education at its Sept. 7 work session. The results, which compared students’ scores against the state average, were simply “one snapshot in time,” he emphasized.
BEREA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Walz, state leaders hail new safety standards for incarcerated

State leaders took a somber moment last week to honor the namesake of new legislation aimed at bettering safety standards for incarcerated Minnesotans. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell met with Del Shea Perry to mark the recent passage of the Hardel Sherrell Act, named for her son who died after medical neglect while in the Beltrami County jail in 2018.
POLITICS
theweektoday.com

Tri-Town schools outperform state average on standardized tests

Despite an overall drop in achievement scores as schools struggled with the challenge of teaching through a pandemic last year, students at Tri-Town schools outperformed the state average in standardized tests, according to state MCAS data released on Sept. 21. Overall, about 40% of Massachusetts students met or exceeded expectations...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy