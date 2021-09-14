State To Eliminate Florida Standards Assessments

BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, lawmakers will look at a bill that would scrap the MCAS as a graduation requirement. In its place, the bill calls for the development of “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate they’ve met certain standards. Supporters describe the plan as a “broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality” along with “more authentic forms” of demonstrating student achievement. The bill has the support of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. It would create a grant program to let teachers, students, parents and school districts set goals for public schools, decide how to evaluate if those goals are being met and establish what resources are needed to do so. A virtual public hearing on the bill is scheduled to be held at the State House Monday.

