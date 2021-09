WASHINGTON, DC — Life handed us a lemon with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been causing fear and worry over the past year and a half and it looks like it will continue to cause angst as we approach the two year mark. The masking mandates, self-isolation and safe distancing have caused discomfort and anguish whoever you are, wherever you live. But for the elderly it has also increased their risk of being conned out of their money by scammers and fraudsters, adding insult to injury, says Gerry Hafer, Executive Director of the AMAC Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. The foundation’s focus is on the needs of America’s senior citizens.

