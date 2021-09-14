CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blues issue statement on incident involving prospect

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong released the following statement on an incident involving a Blues prospect. "The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization's prospects. Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time."

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

The Red Wings long road back to contention

There’s been a lot of change this offseason. The Red Wings finally rid themselves of some of their worst contracts. The prospects are on the rise. Heck, some may even make the leap to the big leagues this offseason. The roster Steve Yzerman inherited and the one he has at his disposal are two totally different monsters. But, like all monsters, they need to be conquered in their own unique way.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports digest: Blues unveil prospect tourney roster

The Blues announced their roster for the team’s annual trip to the NHL prospect tournament in Traverse City, Mich., and in an unusual twist, it includes a player with NHL experience. Forward Dakota Joshua, who appeared in 12 games with the Blues last season, is among the 26 players who...
NHL
NHL

Blues to participate in Traverse City prospect tournament Sept. 17-20

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues prospects will once again travel to Traverse City to participate in the annual NHL Prospects Tournament. Dakota Joshua, who appeared in 12 games with the Blues last season, highlights a prospect roster that also includes 2020 Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich and recent first-round draft picks Jake Neighbours (2020) and Zack Bolduc (2021).
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

St. Louis Blues Prospect Robbed At Gun Point. .

Various teams across the league are opening up their prospect camps this week and it was a rough start for one player. A St. Louis Blues player was robbed at gun point at the city's famous Arch landmark. The Blues issued a statement about the incident. “The St. Louis Police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Hobey Baker
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

The St. Louis Blues have an interesting prospect pool. It feels as if general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong doesn’t value any of his prospects as untouchable, but maybe he should. My 2021-22 list will vary much more than my 2020-21 list, as players have developed and system has changed since...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Just a few days with the Blues in the postseason meant a lot to prospect Tucker

When the injuries were piling up among the Blues defensemen at the end of last season — first Vince Dunn, then Jake Walman, then Robert Bortuzzo, then Justin Faulk went out, while Colton Parayko’s status was uncertain throughout the postseason — the Blues were running out of options in the organization. After Game 2 of the Colorado series, the game where the Blues lost both Bortuzzo and Faulk, the team contacted Tyler Tucker, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft who had just finished his first pro season in the AHL, and told him to get to St. Louis.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#The Blues#All Blues#Hockey Operations#Ahl#St Louis Blues Press#The St Louis Blues#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Detroit Red Wings#St#Enterprise Center#Blue#Espn#Abc#Hulu#Tnt
Columbus Dispatch

Chinakhov, Dunne power Blue Jackets to victory in prospects tournament opener

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – It started with a bang. There were also thuds, whacks and crunches Thursday at Centre Ice Arena in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2021 Traverse City NHL Prospects Tournament. Paced by Tristan Mullin’s “Gordie Howe hat trick” of a goal, assist and fighting major, the Jackets’ prospects played a physical game and got the tournament started with an impressive come-from-behind win.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues prospects are ready for the Traverse City stage

The annual Traverse City prospect tournament returned last night after a covid hiatus and will be, for most teams’ fans, the best shot that they have at seeing their prospects in action. Every year, the host Detroit Red Wings, the Blues, the Dallas Stars, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs get together for a long weekend of hockey that doubles as an evaluative period for the teams and their coaching staffs. Most of the players will be returning to their minor league or college clubs after the tournament, but there are a few who more than likely will be sticking around through at least training camp.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Two people arrested in robbery of Blues hockey prospect

Two suspects have been arrested in the robbery of a St. Louis Blues prospect and a woman on the grounds of the Gateway Arch, police said Thursday. The suspects, who are 19 and 18, were booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Two Charged in Robbery of Blues Prospect at Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against two people accused of robbing a St. Louis Blues hockey prospect on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Christopher Franklin and 18-year-old Kaniya Sloan are charged with aiding and abetting a robbery on federal territorial jurisdiction and accessory after the fact. They were arrested Wednesday, along with a juvenile.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Which Detroit Red Wings Could Play at the Olympics?

The NHL recently announced plans to allow players to play for their home countries at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games. According to NHL.com, the NHL will take a break from competition from Feb. 2-22 in order to allow players to play in the Olympics. This break will also coincide with the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings have several players who could play for their home countries. Here is a list of players who could get the opportunity to play in Beijing.
NHL
MISportsNow

Red Wings Drop Final Game of NHL Prospect Tournament to Blue Jackets

TRAVERSE CITY – The Detroit Red Wings dropped their final game of the NHL Prospect Tournament to the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 at Centre Ice Arena Sunday night. Toward the end the first period, Jared McIsaac was taken off on a stretcher after a big hit against the boards. He lost consciousness on the ice, but the Red Wings later announced he was awake and alert.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. OILERS

You can watch tonight's game right here on CalgaryFlames.com at 6 p.m. MT. The rookie recruits will look for a bounce-back effort tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers prospects in the second of a two-game miniseries. NEED-TO-KNOW. GAME DAY FEATURES. Due-ing it All (Duehr) Swede Emotion (Kinnvall) 'Want to...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers Rookies at Flames Rookies

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers Rookies head to Calgary for a Battle of Alberta rematch at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday. You can watch the game live on EdmontonOilers.com starting at 6:00 p.m. MT. Read the Preview then check back following Monday's media avails for the Pre-Game Report. YOUR GAME-DAY...
NHL
NHL

Three of a kind: Back, Karlstrom and Peterson making gains in tournament

One of the great things about the NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, is that it gives players a chance to dip their toes in the competitive water. In addition to playing against peers who are somewhere near the same level of development, players also get to play with their franchise mates and get to establish a baseline with which their own coaches can work. And if you're coming over from Europe, the positive gains are multiplied.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy