Blues issue statement on incident involving prospect
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong released the following statement on an incident involving a Blues prospect. "The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization's prospects. Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time."www.nhl.com
