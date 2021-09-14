Blues issue statement on incident involving prospect

The annual Traverse City prospect tournament returned last night after a covid hiatus and will be, for most teams’ fans, the best shot that they have at seeing their prospects in action. Every year, the host Detroit Red Wings, the Blues, the Dallas Stars, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs get together for a long weekend of hockey that doubles as an evaluative period for the teams and their coaching staffs. Most of the players will be returning to their minor league or college clubs after the tournament, but there are a few who more than likely will be sticking around through at least training camp.

