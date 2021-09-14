CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road to Atlanta Podcast: Late Season Mailbag Edition

By Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad to Atlanta is our weekly podcast where we discuss all things minor leagues and prospects for our beloved Atlanta Braves. We have relaunched the podcast and it can be found in the same stream with the Talking Chop podcast, so if you subscribe to it...you have easy access to R2A as well. Episodes will go live (most of the time) every Sunday evening and will cover a wide range of topics including top performances from the previous week, deep dives into specific prospects or topics, and lots of sweet guests.

