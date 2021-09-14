Bape Has New Sk8 Sta and Block Sta Hi Styles Dropping This Weekend

More Adidas Yeezy 500 styles are arriving soon. According to the Yeezy insider @YeezyMafia on Instagram, two new “Clay Brown” and “Ash Grey” iterations of the popular Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe are hitting shelves as early as this month. The account revealed that the first makeup will release before the end of this month while the latter pair will arrive in November. While an early look at the styles has yet to surface, @YeezyMafia has created mock-up depictions of the forthcoming looks to give sneaker fans an idea of what to expect this fall. The “Clay Brown” colorway features a dark brown...

