NFL

First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines

By Johnny Parlay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens for the Week 2 Sunday Night Football game at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Chiefs vs. Ravens odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Kansas City rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Cleveland Browns 33-29 in Week 1. The Chiefs failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites and the Over (55) sent winners to the window.

QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards with 3 touchdowns and added a 5-yard TD run in the win. WR Tyreek Hill was Mahomes’ main target, finishing with 11 receptions for 197 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

The Ravens suffered a heartbreaking 33-27 overtime loss at the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night. Baltimore was upset as a 3-point favorite with the Over (50) hitting late in regulation.

The Ravens held a 24-17 advantage with 6:04 to go and led 27-24 with 7 seconds remaining, only to see the Raiders tie it up both times, the final time with a 55-yard field goal.

QB Lamar Jackson finished with 235 passing yards (19-for-30) and a team-high 86 rushing yards (12 attempts) with 1 TD pass in the loss.

Chiefs at Ravens odds, spread and line

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Chiefs -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Ravens +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -3.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Ravens +3.5, -107 (bet $107 to win $100)
  • Total (O/U): 55.5, Over -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Under -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Chiefs 1-0 | Ravens 0-1
  • ATS: Chiefs 0-1 | Ravens 0-1
  • O/U: Chiefs 1-0 | Ravens 1-0

Chiefs at Ravens head-to-head

Kansas City leads the all-time series 7-4, including 1-0 in the postseason.

The Chiefs won each of the last four head-to-head meetings, including a 34-20 victory on the road in Week 3 last season. They covered as 3.5-point underdogs with the Under (55) hitting by 1 point.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

