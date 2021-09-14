First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens for the Week 2 Sunday Night Football game at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Chiefs vs. Ravens odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Kansas City rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Cleveland Browns 33-29 in Week 1. The Chiefs failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites and the Over (55) sent winners to the window.

QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards with 3 touchdowns and added a 5-yard TD run in the win. WR Tyreek Hill was Mahomes’ main target, finishing with 11 receptions for 197 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

The Ravens suffered a heartbreaking 33-27 overtime loss at the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night. Baltimore was upset as a 3-point favorite with the Over (50) hitting late in regulation.

The Ravens held a 24-17 advantage with 6:04 to go and led 27-24 with 7 seconds remaining, only to see the Raiders tie it up both times, the final time with a 55-yard field goal.

QB Lamar Jackson finished with 235 passing yards (19-for-30) and a team-high 86 rushing yards (12 attempts) with 1 TD pass in the loss.

Chiefs at Ravens odds, spread and line

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Money line: Chiefs -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Ravens +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Chiefs -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Ravens +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -3.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Ravens +3.5, -107 (bet $107 to win $100)

Chiefs -3.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Ravens +3.5, -107 (bet $107 to win $100) Total (O/U): 55.5, Over -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Under -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML : Chiefs 1-0 | Ravens 0-1

: Chiefs 1-0 | Ravens 0-1 ATS : Chiefs 0-1 | Ravens 0-1

: Chiefs 0-1 | Ravens 0-1 O/U: Chiefs 1-0 | Ravens 1-0

Chiefs at Ravens head-to-head

Kansas City leads the all-time series 7-4, including 1-0 in the postseason.

The Chiefs won each of the last four head-to-head meetings, including a 34-20 victory on the road in Week 3 last season. They covered as 3.5-point underdogs with the Under (55) hitting by 1 point.

