Twelve years ago, Bryan Saba saw an ad for an olive oil company on Craigslist and, after meeting the seller, decided it fit his needs for an easy-to-run retirement business. “I told myself if I had another business,” he said, “it was going to have to be small enough to see from one side to the other and I would have to be able to do everything myself. And with this company, I can do it all. Once I understood the cadence to the recipes, I was able to repeat them with a quality I am pretty proud of.”

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO