CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Boston parking spot costs $375K, as expensive as an American home

By Sarah Paynter
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis $375,000 parking spot in Boston is as expensive as most US houses — and is more than 10 times more expensive per square foot. The heated spot is in Boston’s Columbus neighborhood near the Prudential Center. It sits under the Residences at 201 West Brookline, built as a church in 1900 and converted into a luxury condominium building in 2018.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

It’s Not Just Houses, A Parking Spot In Boston Listed For $375,000

If you live in a city and drive a nice car, it’s understandable that you might want to keep it garaged. But whoever buys this garage space recently listed for sale in Boston is going to have to be driving a fairly serious supercar to ensure the car is worth more than the parking spot.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Boston#Real Estate#American#Realtor Com#Post
CBS Boston

Parking Spot For Sale In Boston’s South End At $375,000 Price Tag

BOSTON (CBS) – A parking spot in Boston is up for sale. But it comes with a hefty price tag. The seller is asking for $375,000 for the space. A parking garage where a space is for sale for $375,000. (WBZ-TV) The spot is located in a heated garage underneath luxury condos in the South End. A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo unit in that building just sold for $6.3 million.
BOSTON, MA
Quad Cities Onlines

Expensive homes on the market in Quad-Cities

Through the tree lines streets of Wildwood, at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, sits the all brick estate on 1.4 acres welcoming you home to your own private enclave. Upon entering the double doors, a grand 2 story foyer will be sure to impress any visitor. High ceilings, wide hallways/doorways and spacious rooms make parties and large gatherings fun and comfortable. Open & bright kitchen features tons of storage, counter space and Neff cabinetries. (Note the heart shaped coffered ceilings. It really is the heart of the home.) Main level is completed with an office or an option with a main level master suite. Tranquil master suite with spa-like bath and walk in closet.Each bedroom features a walk in closet, private bath and office/study area. Almost 3,000 SQFT from the walk out basement complete with kitchen, rec room, bedroom, bathroom and storage room. Not to mention the home theater perfect for a movie night. Enjoy the wooded scenery and wild life year round from every room.
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

The 10 Biggest Real Estate Investment Deals During Boston’s Hot Summer

Investors continue to pump billions of dollars into Boston’s commercial real estate landscape, juicing what is already the nation’s most liquid market. Boston pushed past Manhattan as the nation's most liquid real estate investment market over the year’s first six months, according to a June Real Capital Analytics report. While Manhattan in the past year slipped in RCA's investment metrics including number of unique, active buyers and institutional volume share, Boston saw relatively little change from pre-pandemic fundamentals, powered by active multifamily, life sciences and industrial markets.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.  While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there […]
REAL ESTATE
realtor.com

Buying a Home on a Budget? Here Are America’s 10 Most Affordable Metros

Sometimes it feels like homebuyers just can’t catch a break. Prices these days are continuing their meteoric rise, while the inventory of available homes remains paltry, effectively shutting many would-be buyers out of the market. And the crushing demand continues to fuel feverish and demoralizing bidding wars—pushing prices even further out of reach for many.
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

NYC house made of shipping containers sells for $5 million

A “green” home in Williamsburg constructed entirely of 21 shipping containers is in contract for $5 million. Originally built by Brooklyn-based restaurateurs Joe and Kim Carroll — who own the Belgian beer bar Spuyten Duyvil and Anselm — the house was completed in 2016. The oddly shaped, four-story home, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nashville Post

Edgehill site eyed for five-story apartment building

An Atlanta-based company undertaking multiple developments throughout Nashville is targeting an Edgehill site for its next apartment project. According to a document filed with Metro, Wood Partners is seeking a five-story, 370-unit residential building for 1020 Southside Court. The site of the building housing nonprofit Rochelle Center, the property sits about 2.5 blocks south of The Gulch on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Huntsville metro area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy