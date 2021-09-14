Chris Martin to begin rehab assignment tonight at Gwinnett

It has been a bit of a trying year for Braves reliever Chris Martin. It wasn’t that long ago that Martin was considered by many to be among the most reliable arms in the Braves’ bullpen that seemed to avoid the drama-filled innings that other Braves’ relievers seem to encounter on the regular. However, this season has been a struggle as he has missed time first with shoulder inflammation back in April and then at the beginning of September, the Braves put him on the IL with elbow inflammation.