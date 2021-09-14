CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvador Perez named as Royals nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

By Heidi Schmidt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez has been the Royals most valuable player this season, now he’s being recognized for his valuable contributions in the community. Perez is the Royals nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given to the Major League player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, involvement in the community, philanthropy, and overall positive contributions.

