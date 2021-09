Jim Breuer will no longer be performing at a Michigan venue because of vaccine mandates. On Friday, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Jim Breuer, announced the cancellation of two shows that he had previously booked. One of those shows was at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal. The reason he decided to cancel the shows was that the venue, which is run by AEG Live, is requiring all guests have proof of vaccination to attend the show.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO